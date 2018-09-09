UPDATE: Liberal woman missing since July found safe in Texas Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Shaila Schlenz (Photo Courtesy KBI) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Shaila Schlenz (Photo Courtesy KBI) [ + - ]

SEWARD COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) - UPDATE: The Liberal Police Department said a woman who was reported missing in early July has been found safe.

Police say Shaila Schlenz, 24, of Liberal, was found in Amarillo, Texas. Schlenz was found with Charles Abdnor. Abdnor was arrested on warrants from the Liberal Police Department's jurisdiction.

The Liberal Police Department said they appreciate the assistance from outside agencies and citizens who helped in finding Schlenz.

Original Story:

The Kansas Bureau of Investigations is joining the Liberal Police Department in their search for a Kansas woman who has been missing since July.

Shaila Schlenz, 24, was last seen in Liberal on July 3, with her family. Schlenz is described as a white female, 5’ 2” tall, weighing approximately 115 pounds, with brown or red hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding the disappearance, or the current whereabouts of Schlenz, is asked to call the Liberal Police Department at 620-626-0141, or the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME.