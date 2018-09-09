UPDATE: Liberal woman missing since July found safe in Texas
SEWARD COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) - UPDATE: The Liberal Police Department said a woman who was reported missing in early July has been found safe.
Police say Shaila Schlenz, 24, of Liberal, was found in Amarillo, Texas. Schlenz was found with Charles Abdnor. Abdnor was arrested on warrants from the Liberal Police Department's jurisdiction.
The Liberal Police Department said they appreciate the assistance from outside agencies and citizens who helped in finding Schlenz.
---
Original Story:
The Kansas Bureau of Investigations is joining the Liberal Police Department in their search for a Kansas woman who has been missing since July.
Shaila Schlenz, 24, was last seen in Liberal on July 3, with her family. Schlenz is described as a white female, 5’ 2” tall, weighing approximately 115 pounds, with brown or red hair, and brown eyes.
Anyone with information regarding the disappearance, or the current whereabouts of Schlenz, is asked to call the Liberal Police Department at 620-626-0141, or the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME.
Previous
Immigration tricky issue in tight...
Next
Riley County Police asking for help...
Local News
National / World
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Missouri deputy dies after flood waters wash...
- Pence: I'm confident no one on my staff wrote...
- Tower of Voices, Flight 93 memorial dedicated in...
- RNC chairwoman: '50-50' chance GOP can keep...
- Flight 93 chime tower an 'everlasting concert by...