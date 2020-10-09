KBI: Remains found in western Crawford County identified

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), and the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday they have identified the skeletal remains of a man found on Aug. 10 north of K-126 on 80th Street in western Crawford County.

The deceased man has been identified as 19-year-old Joseph Ruttgen. On July 1, Ruttgen was reported missing by a family member to the Erie Police Department. He was last seen in Parsons, Kan.

Due to the condition of the remains, DNA was used to positively identify Ruttgen.

KBI said Ruttgen was the victim of a homicide. Anyone with information about the circumstances of his murder is asked to contact the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME, or the Parsons Police Department at 620-421-7060. Tips can also be submitted online at https://www.kbi.ks.gov/sar.

The investigation is ongoing.

