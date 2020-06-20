KBI searching for man in connection with Hamilton County murder

HAMILTON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is searching for a man they believe is connected with a murder that happened on Friday night in Syracuse, Kan.

The KBI said around noon on Friday the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office got reports of a shooting in Syracuse at the Country Apartments. Inside deputies found Kevin Palma-Rodriguez,21, of Syracuse, dead from gunshot injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office asked the KBI for their help investigating.

Now, investigators are searching for 25-year-old Amner Tejada-Vigil, who also goes by Jeovany Vigil. They issued an arrest warrant for him for 1st-degree murder. Tejada-Vigil has not yet been located or arrested.

The KBI said they did serve a search warrant at his home in Syracuse, but he wasn’t there.

Anyone with information can call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME, or the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office at 620-384-5616. A tip can also be submitted online, click here.