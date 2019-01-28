KC police looking for missing mom, toddler

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo Via KSHB)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSHB) - Kansas City police are trying to locate a missing 22-year-old woman and her toddler.

Police said Autumn Fears and her 3-year-old daughter, Louisa Reeves, were last seen at 10 p.m. on Jan. 5 getting into a newer black SUV near 4943 Michigan.

Fears is 5'7" and 110 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes. Louisa Reeves also has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Police said in a release that their family is concerned for their well-being.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 816-234-5136.