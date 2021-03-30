KC woman says men posed as good Samaritans, stole her car, as husband helped son change tire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — One Kansas City woman said she will never view good Samaritans the same after two men stole her car from her husband as he was assisting their son with a flat tire.

Anne Scott said her 83-year-old husband pulled over in her 2006 Scion XB, lovingly called “The Toaster” near I-435 and HWY 210 in Missouri to help their son change a blown tire. Shortly after, two unknown men pulled over too.

The men, posing as good Samaritans, asked Scott’s husband if he wanted help. She said he declined, but instead of leaving, the men jumped into the Scion and drove away.

“I spent countless hours calling looking for the car,” Scott said.

The car was found shortly after at Midwest Scrap Management in KCMO, but it was damaged beyond repair.

“It looks like they took a bat to it,” Scott said.

Employees at the junkyard say they see these occurrences frequently, but they do their best to make sure police are called when they spot a stolen car.

Scott said even though her family is safe, she will always think twice about a stranger lending a helping hand.

“I saved my Social Security money to buy that car, drove all the way to Springfield to get it, but I guess they don’t care,” she said. “I lived in a time where you could leave your doors unlocked. This showed me you can’t trust anybody.”

Scott said the kindness shown from the employees at Midwest Scrap Management got her through her loss. Scott’s car was only worth $200 at the junkyard, but she says they gave her $2,000 instead.