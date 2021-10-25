KCK police say man pulled gun on CVS worker, stole over $100 worth of toilet paper

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is attempting to identify a man who pulled a gun out on a CVS employee and stole over $100 worth of toilet paper.

Police said the incident took place at 10 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. The person seen in the security footage walked into the CVS pharmacy at 82nd Street and State Avenue and selected over $100 worth of Babo brand toilet paper.

When the man’s card was declined, he began to walk out with the shopping cart full of toilet paper. As an employee told him to stop, the suspect pulled out a gun and said “you don’t want to do this.”

The suspect left the scene in a smaller-sized, dark-colored sedan.

The suspect is described as a nicely dressed, elderly Black man with limited use of his left arm.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.