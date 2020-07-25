KDA asks public to report receipt of unsolicited packages of seeds

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Agriculture has been notified that several Kansas residents have received unsolicited packages containing seeds that appear to have originated from China.

The types of seeds in the packages are unknown at this time. The packages were sent by mail; some have been labeled as jewelry and they may have Chinese writing on them. Unsolicited packages of seeds have been received by people in several other states across the United States over the last several days.

If you receive a package of this type, please do not plant these seeds. If they are in sealed packaging, don’t open the sealed package. Instead, please contact KDA.PPWC@ks.govKDA.PPWC@ks.gov at 785-564-6698, or at the complaint reporting portion of the KDA website: report a seed complaint.

Unsolicited seeds could be invasive species, could introduce diseases to local plants, or could be harmful to livestock. Invasive species wreak havoc on the environment, displace or destroy native plants and insects and severely damage crops. KDA works to prevent the introduction of invasive species and protect Kansas agriculture.

LATEST STORIES: