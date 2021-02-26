KDHE adds additional countries to travel quarantine list



TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment announced Friday that it has amended its travel quarantine list to include several countries Mayotte, Czechia, San Marino, Montenegro, and Seychelles. The last changes to the travel quarantine list took place last November.

KDHE stated they continued to review state and country rates every two weeks, but no locations had met the quarantine threshold for being added to the list until Friday. The five countries were added to the list due to the countries all having COVID-19 case rates three times Kansas numbers.



A comprehensive list of those individuals needing to quarantine includes visitors and Kansans who have:

~ Traveled on or after Feb. 26 to the countries of Mayotte, Czechia, San Marino, Montenegro or Seychelles.

~ Attendance at any out-of-state mass gatherings of 500 or more where individuals do not socially distance (6 feet) and wear a mask.

~ Been on a cruise ship or a river cruise on or after March 15, 2020.



The travel quarantine period is seven days with a negative test result or 10 days without testing, with release from quarantine on Day 8 and Day 11, respectively.

KDHE Secretary Dr. Lee Norman said Kansas has seen lower case rates, which has prompted the addition of these five countries that have been experiencing higher case rates. “As we start moving into spring, we continue to urge people to avoid travel — and, if you do travel, please take appropriate precautions such as mask wearing, social distancing and practicing good hygiene,” Dr. Norman said.

For those traveling internationally, the CDC is requiring testing within three days of flights into the U.S. For more information on this and other requirements, click here. For more information on KDHE’s quarantine periods, click here.