KDHE issues emergency order of suspension for Newton daycare

Kansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued an emergency order of suspension to a Newton daycare.

Bright Beginnings, located at 305 S Main St in Newton, Kan., was issued the emergency suspension Wednesday, Nov. 3. after the KDHE says they received information related to an injury a child had sustained while in the care of Bright Beginnings on Monday, Oct. 29.

Information received by the KDHE indicates the injury was likely the result of abuse.

Kansas state law allows the secretary of KDHE to issue an emergency order of suspension when, in the opinion of the secretary, it is necessary to protect children in the home from any potential threat to their health or safety.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories