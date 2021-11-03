KDHE issues emergency order of suspension for Newton daycare

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued an emergency order of suspension to a Newton daycare.

Bright Beginnings, located at 305 S Main St in Newton, Kan., was issued the emergency suspension Wednesday, Nov. 3. after the KDHE says they received information related to an injury a child had sustained while in the care of Bright Beginnings on Monday, Oct. 29.

Information received by the KDHE indicates the injury was likely the result of abuse.

Kansas state law allows the secretary of KDHE to issue an emergency order of suspension when, in the opinion of the secretary, it is necessary to protect children in the home from any potential threat to their health or safety.