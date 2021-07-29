KDHE issues emergency suspension of group day care home in Winfield

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued an Emergency
Order of Suspension Thursday to Fairytale Friends Daycare, 401 W 14th Ave in Winfield.

According to KDHE, the state law allows the Secretary of KDHE to issue such an order when, in the opinion of the Secretary, the order is necessary to protect children in the home from any potential threat to health or safety. The order is subject to appeal.

Anyone interested in learning more about the compliance history on this facility can search the Child Care and Early Education Portal for license No. 0500027 at www.kdheks.gov/bcclr/capp.htm or by clicking here.

