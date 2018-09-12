KDHE takes closer look at life expectancy through new program Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo Courtesy KDHE) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo Courtesy KDHE) [ + - ]

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) - A new program takes a close look at how long you can expect to live.

The United States Small-Area Life Expectancy Project uses six years of census data to calculate life expectancies throughout the nation.

The data allows you to see, neighborhood by neighborhood, the average age a person lives to.

Experts with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment are hoping cities across the state will use this information to create new options to improve local health.

"And that's where the dialogue becomes important to say, this particular area does not have the infrastructure for trails, sidewalks, bicycling opportunities versus another community that might," said Lou Saadi, Ph.D., Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

"Now we can go into these neighborhoods and try to distinguish why is the life expectancy for this group so much higher than this group?" added Dr. Greg Lakin, Kansas State Health Officer.

The data is available online through the department's website. However you'll need to know your census area to be able to find your life expectancy.