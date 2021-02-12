KDOL announces Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation payments to begin Feb. 19



TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Labor (KDOL) announced Friday that the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) program, an unemployment extension

provision contained in H.R. 133, the Continued Assistance for Unemployed Workers Act of 2020

(Continued Assistance Act) will be implemented and begin paying out no later than February 19,

2021.

The extension, signed into law on December 27, 2020, allows claimants receiving PEUC to claim an

additional 11 weeks of benefit payments, adjusting the total number of weeks available under the

program from 13 weeks to 24 weeks.

KDOL has already implemented the other major provisions of the CAA, including additional

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) payments of $300 to claimants receiving

weekly benefit payments; and extension of the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA)

program from 39 weeks to 50 weeks.

This timeline for implementation of CAA provisions is consistent with other states across the country that utilize legacy systems. The agency will have a follow-up announcement on PEUC next week when the program launches.

Since March 15, 2020, KDOL has paid out over 4 million weekly claims totaling over $2.7 billion

between regular unemployment and the federal pandemic programs.

For more information, or to apply for unemployment benefits, click here.