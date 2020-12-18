KDOL offers help for businesses dealing with unemployment

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Labor (KDOL) has launched an Employer Help Desk to aid businesses who are dealing with unemployment and other issues.

The help desk is not for the unemployed. It is for their former employers.

Businesses can call 888-396-3725, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., to get answers about:

Filing quarterly wage reports and unemployment tax returns

Paying unemployment taxes

Tax rates

How to handle fraudulent claims

Businesses will also be able to submit applications for the Shared Work Compensation Program.

“We have been working to make KDOL more responsive to the public at every level,” said Acting Secretary Ryan Wright. “We have made significant improvements to the systems that interact with claimants and now we are improving the business-related systems so that business managers and owners have a more positive experience with the agency.

Since March 15, the KDOL has paid out more than 3.4 million weekly claims totaling over $2.4 billion between regular unemployment and the federal pandemic programs.

Unemployed workers should continue to call the KDOL contact center at 800-292-6333 or go to GetKansasBenefits.gov.