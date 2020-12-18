KDOL warns of fake unemployment website

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Labor (KDOL) says a fake Get Kansas Benefits website has been discovered.

The KDOL is working with law enforcement, including the Secret Service, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Department of Labor Office of Inspector General and the U.S. Attorney’s office to find the people behind the fake website.

The KDOL says the only legitimate websites for KDOL are:

Main site: www.dol.ks.gov

Unemployment Benefit Site: www.GetKansasBenefits.gov

PUA Benefit Site: www.PUA.GetKansasBenefits.gov

There has been a spike in identity theft related to unemployment claims in Kansas and across the nation.

If you or someone you know has been the victim of identity theft, report it to www.ReportFraud.ks.gov.