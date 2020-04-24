KDOL website launches Spanish language feature

TOPEKA – Kansas Secretary of Labor Delía García confirmed Friday that the Spanish language feature of the GetKansasBenefits.gov website officially launched this week.

Unemployed Kansans can file their weekly claims, check the status of their claims, and view FAQs all in Spanish just by clicking the ‘Español’ button at the top of the page. The first stage of the launch was late last week followed by additional translated content earlier this week. KDOL will continue to update the site to provide more Spanish language resources as they are developed.

“When I joined the Kansas Department of Labor as the new secretary last year, I wanted to increase availability of materials in Spanish,” García said. “With the launch of the Spanish language website, we should be able to help more Kansans get questions answered and apply for benefits online. That is even more important during this crisis when call volumes are at unprecedented levels.”

For more information, or to apply for unemployment benefits, click here.