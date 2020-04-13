KDOT announces bridge replacements on I-235 in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Kansas Department of Transportation project replacing two bridges on I-235 near West Street in south Wichita has reduced traffic to one lane in each direction between South Meridian Avenue and K-42 Monday. Additionally, two ramps onto I-235 are closed: the Meridian Ave. to northbound I-235 ramp and the West St. to northbound I-235 ramp.

The bridges being replaced are on I-235 over the Kansas & Oklahoma Railroad tracks west of West Street. This year the northbound bridge is being built and traffic has been reduced to a single lane for each direction of I-235. The speed limit in the construction zone is 50 mph. Completion is expected in November and all lanes and ramps in the area will re-open for the winter.

On March 8, 2021, construction on the southbound I-235 bridge will begin. Traffic lanes will be reduced and ramps onto southbound I-235 will be closed. The project is expected to be finished on November 12, 2021.

Wildcat Construction of Wichita is the prime contractor on the $9,598,632.95 project.

For details on this and other KDOT projects in Wichita, click here.