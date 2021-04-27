KDOT diverting traffic during K-99 construction

WABAUNSEE COUNTY (KSNT) — The Kansas Department of Transportation said starting Tuesday, traffic on the north end of the K-99 reconstruction project in Wabaunsee County will be moved to a detour.

The project will start two miles north of I-70, ending just south of K-18, from mile marker 166 to mile marker 171, according to KDOT.

Picture from Kansas Department of Transportation

Traffic will be controlled by a “flagging operation” or by a temporary traffic light when the construction company needs to move dirt and rock across the highway, but KDOT said drivers should expect minimal delays.

The project will cost $12.6 million. It’s expected to be completed in the summer of 2022.

