KDOT: Survey shows majority of Johnson County drivers who took survey support toll lanes

The 69 Highway expansion project is looking at how best to improve one of Kansas’ busiest highways between 103rd and 179th streets.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Johnson County drivers support new toll lanes according to a new survey through the Kansas Department of Transportation and the Kansas Turnpike Authority.

People who live in Johnson and Miami counties completed the survey in May. Here are some key takeaways from the survey:

54% of people living in Overland Park believe drivers who use U.S. 69 should have the most responsibility for paying for improvements between 103rd and 179th streets.

62% of Johnson County drivers who took the survey said they would use an Express Toll Lane to avoid congestion under certain conditions.

62% of people indicated that minimizing traffic flow during construction should be the most important issue when planning improvements

59.8% of respondents think improvements to U.S. 69 should begin within the next two years.

The findings were the second of two surveys by the Kansas Department of Transportation as it priorities and plans the process to expand the highway.

The Overland Park City Council and Project Team will review recommendations in the coming weeks and discuss how the project will move forward.

One option is to expand U.S. 69 between 103rd and 179th streets by adding one new Express Toll Lane in each direction. The other option is to add general-purpose lanes without the tolls.