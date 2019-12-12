KDWPT investigate hunting accident, victim in critical condition

GRAHAM COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – An investigation is underway into an alleged hunting accident in Graham County.
The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism says a man was shot on Sunday.
The victim was transported by helicopter to a hospital in critical condition.
KSN will keep you informed with new details as they emerge.
