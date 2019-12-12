KDWPT investigate hunting accident, victim in critical condition

Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

GRAHAM COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – An investigation is underway into an alleged hunting accident in Graham County.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism says a man was shot on Sunday.

The victim was transported by helicopter to a hospital in critical condition.

KSN will keep you informed with new details as they emerge.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories