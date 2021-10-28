Keeping warm this winter is going to cost more; Here’s how to prepare

A man clears snow from a driveway Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in Prairie Village, Kan. Temperatures were expected to drop to -9 degrees Fahrenheit overnight as a winter storm passes through the region. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

TOPEKA (KSNT) – With rising natural gas prices, Kansans could end up paying more for heat this winter.

According to the Kansas Corporation Commission (KCC), energy costs are on the rise. Officials are attributing it to rising fuel costs, below-average national storage reserves, and cold weather on the way. Kansans and people across the country are expected to be affected.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) expects household expenses for all major home heating fuels to increase significantly this winter.

On average, natural gas costs are expected to rise by 30% and electric costs by 6%. Alternate fuel sources, used to heat 9% of homes, will cost more as well. Propane prices are expected to rise 54% on average with heating oil trending up 43%.

The KCC launched an online resource Thursday to provide information and resources as winter approaches. It includes tips to reduce energy use, assistance programs available throughout the state, information on the ‘Cold Weather Rule,’ steps to take if you receive a disconnection notice and who to call for help with utility issues. You can take a look at the different resources by clicking here.