Kelly revives 2017 plan for expanding Medicaid in Kansas

Posted: Jan 29, 2019 01:09 PM CST

Updated: Jan 29, 2019 01:09 PM CST

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) -- Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly has revived a plan for expanding Medicaid in Kansas that was vetoed by a Republican predecessor.

Kelly released proposed legislation Tuesday that would expand state health coverage for the needy to another 150,000 people starting in January 2020. Expanding Medicaid is a top priority for Kelly after she made it a key issue in her successful campaign last year.

Kelly's plan is based on a Medicaid expansion bill passed by bipartisan legislative majorities in 2017. It was vetoed by then-Republican Gov. Sam Brownback and supporters were unable to override his action.

Top Republicans in the GOP-dominated Legislature still oppose the idea, viewing it as potentially too costly. Kelly's proposed annual budget includes $14 million for the expansion, but GOP leaders think that's too little.

