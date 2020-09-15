Kelly says State Finance Council likely to stay political

LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly said she expects the GOP-led State Finance Council to remain political and contentious at least until after November’s election.

Kelly spoke Monday, two days after a lengthy meeting that ended with an extension of the governor’s emergency declaration involving coronavirus-related services provided by the state. Kelly said all council members knew the extension had to be approved but Republican members took the opportunity to “make political hay” by demanding a clause in the extension that said Kelly didn’t intend to issue another statewide closure of businesses.

Kelly also urged Kansans on Monday to get their flu shots this year to prevent overwhelming the state’s health facilities.