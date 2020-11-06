KHP: Asking for public’s assistance regarding Nov. 4 fatal collision in Scott County

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) –The Kansas Highway Patrol announced Friday it is seeking assistance from the public to help locate witnesses to a fatality collision that occurred on Wednesday, November 4, around 1:37 p.m. The crash occurred on US-83 Highway, near milepost 94.7 (at Road 30), in Scott County, Kansas.

The Patrol was notified that three vehicles were involved in this collision. The vehicles involved were a Chevrolet pickup truck, a Freightliner truck tractor and semi-trailer, and a Peterbilt truck tractor and semi-trailer. Two people were pronounced deceased as a result of the collision.

Anyone who has information regarding this Nov. 4 collision, or has photos or videos of the collision, is asked to call the Kansas Highway Patrol at 620-276-3201.

The Kansas Highway Patrol stated there have been numerous instances where witnesses have come forward with information that has assisted law enforcement and the KHP with investigating similar incidents.

