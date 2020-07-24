KHP asking for public’s help to locate vehicle in Finney County fatal hit-and-run crash

FINNEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s help to locate a vehicle that left the scene of a crash in the early morning hours of Friday. KHP said the crash happened between midnight and 3 a.m. Friday on US-83 milepost 61, south side of the road — eight miles south of Garden City.

Albarran Martin Castro, 49, of Garden City died as a result of the crash. According to KHP, Castro was the pedestrian who had been hit by a vehicle. By the time the Patrol was notified and troopers arrived at the crash site, the vehicle was gone.

KHP is asking anyone with information on the vehicle or reports of a vehicle/driver being involved in a hit-and-run in Finney County, to call the Kansas Highway Patrol at 620-276-3201.

