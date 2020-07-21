KHP asking for the public’s help with information involving a woman who was found injured in a ditch

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol is asking for information from the public on a vehicle in connection with a female that fell from a vehicle and was found injured in a ditch on US-75 near the Nebraska state line around 11 a.m. on July 20, 2020.

The Patrol is asking if anyone noticed or observed the RV towing a white Toyota passenger car in the image with this story, driving or stopped, between the hours of 10:27 a.m. and 12 p.m. on US-75 in Nemaha or Brown Counties.

If anyone has any information regarding this vehicle, please contact the Kansas Highway Patrol Troop B Headquarters at 785-296-3102.



The Kansas Highway Patrol said they are grateful to the public for their assistance to help solve cases. There have been numerous instances with vehicles that have been successfully located, or information received due to the help from citizens.