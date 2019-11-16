KHP investigates double fatal crash in near Belleville

Kansas

REPUBLIC COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol are investigating the death of two people who were killed in a crash involving a semi truck in near Belleville.

Troopers responded to US-HWY 81 just north of US-HWY 36 near Belleville, to a two-vehicle accident involving a passenger car and a semi.

Highway officials are blocking the Southbound lanes of US-HWY, but the Northbound lanes remain open.

First responders are asking drivers to slow down while they continue their investigation.

Multiple KHP Troopers have responded to U81 slightly north of U36 hwy near Belleville, Ks for a double fatal crash…

Posted by Kansas Highway Patrol Troop C on Saturday, November 16, 2019

