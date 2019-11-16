REPUBLIC COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol are investigating the death of two people who were killed in a crash involving a semi truck in near Belleville.
Troopers responded to US-HWY 81 just north of US-HWY 36 near Belleville, to a two-vehicle accident involving a passenger car and a semi.
Highway officials are blocking the Southbound lanes of US-HWY, but the Northbound lanes remain open.
First responders are asking drivers to slow down while they continue their investigation.
- KHP investigates double fatal crash in near Belleville
