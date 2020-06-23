Live Now
Meade County crash claims one life

Kansas

by: KSN News

MEADE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Highway Patrol said U.S. Route 54 near milepost 59 in Meade County is closed due to a fatal crash Monday evening.

KHP has asked drivers to avoid that area as they continue to investigate the crash scene.

