Meade County crash claims one life

MEADE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Highway Patrol said U.S. Route 54 near milepost 59 in Meade County is closed due to a fatal crash Monday evening.
KHP has asked drivers to avoid that area as they continue to investigate the crash scene.
