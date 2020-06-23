Meade County crash claims one life

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) -- After months of issues within the Kansas Department of Labor (KDOL), head of the department Secretary Delia Garcia has resigned. Now, the extent of KDOL's issues are coming to light.

Garcia's resignation came on Sunday night, following a week of major problems. Some Kansans were mistakenly paid their weekly claim twice in one week. KDOL then instructed the bank to take back the double payment from Kansans' personal bank accounts; this is a process known as clawbacking. Most were not notified that this was going to occur, and some are alleging that money was taken out despite not having been double-paid. This has left some Kansans with negative account balances and overdraft fees.