Kindness is spreading in Topeka middle school

TOPEKA (KSNT) — Robinson Middle School in Topeka, Kansas, is celebrating American Education Week in a unique way.

Their Mental Health Group decided to launch a Kindness Challenge on Monday, kicking things off with a video shown at an assembly.

The Kindness Challenge is for both the students and the staff at the school.

Activities include writing kind, colorful messages in chalk on the sidewalk outside the school for people to see. Also, kids take a post-it note off the “kind poster” every morning, with each post-it having a different act of kindness on it. For example, saying things like, “Help make dinner” or “Help someone with their homework,” so the kids can bring the Kindness Challenge home with them after school.

“Basically, it helps kids come back from quarantine and treat people right,” Harley Stamper, a student at Robinson, said. “Because in quarantine, we were all doing our own thing, so now we need to think of others too.”

The challenge was initially planned to only last one week, but staff and students are thinking it might carry on throughout the year now.