Kobach criticism leads owner to close Lawrence restaurants

Former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach addresses the crowd as he announces his candidacy for the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate, Monday, July 8, 2019, in Leavenworth, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – A restaurant owner says he closed two locations in Lawrence because of backlash from people who believed he had ties to former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach.

Morrie Sheets closed two Jimmy’s Egg restaurants Monday, less than six months after they opened.

He says customers wrote “(Expletive) Kobach” on the diner’s tables and on his car, as well as smearing excrement on the car.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports Sheets says he’s never met Kobach, who has drawn national attention for advocating tough immigration policies. But Wink Hartman, Kobach’s running mate in an unsuccessful campaign for governor in 2018, was an early investor in the parent company of Jimmy’s Egg. Sheets say Hartman has been his banker for 10 years.

Campaign finance records show Sheets donated $4,000 to Hartman’s campaign in 2017 and $2,000 to Kobach’s campaign in 2018.

LATEST STORIES: