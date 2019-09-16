KTA and BancPass to offer cash-preferred electronic option

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Turnpike Authority and BancPass, Inc. have partnered to offer travelers a cash reloadable, pre-paid toll sticker program: BancPass powered by K-TAG. Through this joint effort, customers will be able to purchase a BancPass powered by K-TAG starter kit from select retail locations. Visit www.Bancpass.com to learn more.

“We recognize the need for customers who prefer to use cash to take advantage of the discount for electronic travelers,” said Steve Hewitt, KTA Chief Executive Officer. “With the BancPass pre-paid program, those cash customers have a way to get up to 25% discount on their tolls.”

The BancPass powered by K-TAG starter kits will cost $20 and include a sticker toll transponder, $10 in tolls, a reload card and further instructions for mounting and registering the account. Customers will be able to replenish their account with cash at select retail locations, or through the BancPass app or website. See how the program works in this short BancPass video.

Shannon Swank, Chief Marketing Officer for BancPass stated, “We are delighted to be working with the Kansas Turnpike Authority as they focus efforts to provide toll payment solutions for all type of users. This program provides a great option for customers who prefer to pay for tolls using cash or, would like to manage when and how much they reload their accounts.”

BancPass first launched the Pay As You Go program in 2015 through the Harris County Toll Road Authority in Houston, TX. Since then, the program has expanded into other cities in Texas and now Kansas.

