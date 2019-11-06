KU alum pens ‘Twas the Night Before Tipoff’ children’s book for Jayhawks

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – A University of Kansas alum has brought the spirits of legendary Jayhawk coaches and players to life in his new book.

“Twas the Night Before Tipoff” introduces fans, young and old, to players, coaches and team successes that make Allen Fieldhouse a basketball shrine.

Author Chris Meggs starts the book off with the Fieldhouse growing restless the night before gameday:

Twas the night before tipoff in Allen Fieldhouse. The banners were stirring, something moving about. They fluttered and waved, titles of every sort. Hanging from the rafters, above Naismith court.” “TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE TIPOFF” – CHRIS MEGGS

Throughout the book, players and coaches of KU’s past relive plays and games with thrilled fans in the stands. Meggs hopes his homage to the Phog can become a classic for Jayhawk families.

“The way it’s set up with illustrations and the storyline and everything, it’s something that can easily be a part of your Jayhawk family tradition,” Meggs said.

“Twas the Night Before Tipoff” is available on Amazon and at the University of Kansas’ Memorial Union Bookstore, where Meggs has hidden a few signed copies as well.

LATEST STORIES: