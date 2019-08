LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNW) – A Kansas University professor is facing federal charges after prosecutors say he was working with a Chinese university while doing government-funded research.

Feng “Franklin” Tao is charged with wire fraud and three counts of program fraud.

FBI agents were seen on the Lawrence campus yesterday.

The US attorney says Tao lied on a conflict of interest report.

Officials say Tao received nearly $40,000 through six contracts with the government.