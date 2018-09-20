Labor Day flood caused $17.2M in damage in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) - Manhattan City Manager Ron Fehr says a flood over the Labor Day holiday weekend caused $17.2 million in structural damages in the city.

Fehr told the Manhattan City Commission Tuesday that four commercial and eight residential properties suffered substantial damage - meaning more than 50 percent damage from the storm or 25 percent or more damage in successive storms.

Nearly 9 inches of rain fell, causing Wildcat Creek to overflow its banks and forcing more than 300 people to evacuate their homes.

The Manhattan Mercury reports the U.S. Small Business Administration opened a disaster loan outreach center on Tuesday. It will remain open until Sept. 27. Businesses, nonprofits, homeowners and renters can apply for money to help repair or replace their property.



