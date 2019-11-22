La Crosse woman killed in crash on U.S. 183

Breaking News
Multiple slide-offs and wrecks reported in McPherson and Reno County
Kansas
LACROSSE, Kan. (KSNW) – A 44-year-old La Crosse woman died in a crash on Friday morning.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Chevy Impala was southbound on U.S. 183. The car lost control, spun, and struck a 2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The driver of the Impala, Terra D. Davis, was taken to Rush County Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

A 70-year-old passenger in the Jeep was taken to the University of Kansas Health Systems – Great Bend Campus with a minor injury. The 32-year-old driver of the Jeep had a minor injury.

