Lane County accident claims one life

LANE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – One person died Wednesday morning in Lane County. The accident happened around 9 a.m. at Kansas Highway 4 Milemarker 126.6 or 1/4 mile East of K23 in Lane County.

Officials reported a truck stopped on K4 where a pedestrian was manually locking the rear steering pin onto a trailer. The truck driver exited his truck for unknown reasons, and then got back into his truck after getting an all clear from the lead vehicle, not knowing the pedestrian was still under the trailer.

Charles Twa, 55, from Texas died in the accident..