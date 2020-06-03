Lane County accident claims one life

Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

LANE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – One person died Wednesday morning in Lane County. The accident happened around 9 a.m. at Kansas Highway 4 Milemarker 126.6 or 1/4 mile East of K23 in Lane County.

Officials reported a truck stopped on K4 where a pedestrian was manually locking the rear steering pin onto a trailer. The truck driver exited his truck for unknown reasons, and then got back into his truck after getting an all clear from the lead vehicle, not knowing the pedestrian was still under the trailer.

Charles Twa, 55, from Texas died in the accident..

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories