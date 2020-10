LYONS, Kan. (KSNW) — KSN has confirmed with local sources that there is a large police presence in Lyons, Kansas.

Law enforcement agencies are actively working in the area. We do not know at this time what they are responding to but are working to gather more information. We have a crew on the way and will provide updates as soon as they become available.

Stay with KSN TV and KSN.com for more information as soon as we get it.