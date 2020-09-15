Larned man charged with Cruelty to Animals, broke kitten’s spine by kicking and stepping on it

LARNED, Kan. (KSNW) – Trapper Larson, 20 of Larned, appeared in custody Tuesday morning before Pawnee County Magistrate Judge Julie Cowell on multiple cases, according to a Facebook post from Douglas W. McNett, Pawnee County Attorney

Larson was charged on September 14, 2020, with one count of Cruelty to Animals done with malicious intent, to wit: broke spine of kitten by stepping on and kicking, alleged to have occurred on or about September 9, 2020. The charge is an unclassified nonperson felony.

As used in the Kansas Cruelty to Animal statute, “maliciously” is defined as a state of mind characterized by actual evil-mindedness or a specific intent to do a harmful act without a reasonable justification or excuse.

If convicted, Larson would be subject to a sentence of not less than 30 days or more than one year’s imprisonment and be fined not less than $500 nor more than $5,000. The law also requires a psychological evaluation to be prepared for the court and that the defendant complete an anger management program.

In an unrelated matter, Larson is also charged with Battery alleged to have occurred on September 12, 2020.

At the First Appearance Judge Cowell advised the defendant of the charges, the possible penalties if convicted, and his constitutional rights, including his right to counsel. Larson’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for September 28, 2020.

Larson remains in the custody of the Pawnee County Sheriff.

