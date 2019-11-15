Larned rape suspect makes first court appearance

LARNED, Kan. (KSNW) – A Larned man makes his first court appearance in front of judge for an alleged rape and battery that took place near the end of October.

Michael Stacey, 19-years-old of Larned, is charged with rape of a victim overcome by force or fear and battery. The crimes involve a single incident alleged to have occurred in Pawnee County on or about October 25 2019. The Larned Police Department handled the investigation.

Stacey was arrested on November 12 2019, without incident and is being held in the custody of the Pawnee County Sheriff in lieu of $100,000 bond.

At the First Appearance, Judge Schmidt advised the defendant of the charges and possible penalties if convicted and his constitutional rights, including his right to counsel.

If convicted, under the Kansas Sentencing Guidelines Stacey faces a presumptive prison sentence between 147 months and 653 depending on his criminal history.

A Preliminary Hearing has been scheduled for December 3, 2019.