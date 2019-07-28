Lawrence man dies in motorcycle crash after fleeing police

Kansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:
OTS Motorcycle Accident LEFT_270435

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – Authorities say a man has died in a motorcycle crash after fleeing from Lawrence police.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that police say the 25-year-old motorcyclist fled early Sunday after an officer attempted a traffic stop. Police say the officer terminated the pursuit a short time later and left the area after losing sight of the motorcyclist.

Several hours later a motorist saw what appeared to be a jogger in distress and called authorities. Responding officers spotted a crashed motorcycle whose driver was dead. The driver’s name wasn’t immediately released.

The officer involved in the pursuit has been placed on administrative leave, per department policy. Lawrence police have asked the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office to investigate.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather