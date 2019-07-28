Lawrence man dies in motorcycle crash after fleeing police

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – Authorities say a man has died in a motorcycle crash after fleeing from Lawrence police.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that police say the 25-year-old motorcyclist fled early Sunday after an officer attempted a traffic stop. Police say the officer terminated the pursuit a short time later and left the area after losing sight of the motorcyclist.

Several hours later a motorist saw what appeared to be a jogger in distress and called authorities. Responding officers spotted a crashed motorcycle whose driver was dead. The driver’s name wasn’t immediately released.

The officer involved in the pursuit has been placed on administrative leave, per department policy. Lawrence police have asked the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office to investigate.