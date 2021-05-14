Lawrence man pleads guilty in girlfriend’s shooting death

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A 43-year-old Lawrence man pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of his girlfriend.

Johnathon West originally was charged with second-degree murder in the death of 41-year-old Jennifer Mosby but he agreed to the plea deal on Thursday. He will be sentenced June 16.

Mosby was found shot to death in her home in January. West told authorities he shot Mosby after they took drugs together and he blacked out.

He was arrested in Topeka when police responded to a domestic violence call involving West’s ex-girlfriend.