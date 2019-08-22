Lawrence PD tweets advice to incoming freshmen

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Incoming freshmen are moving into the University of Kansas on Thursday, and to prepare the students for the year ahead, the Lawrence Police Department offered some advice via Twitter.

On Wednesday, KU tweeted the question, “If you could give incoming freshmen one piece of advice for making the most of their first year of college, what would it be?”

In response, the Lawrence Police Department sent out a series of tweets full of advice for the baby Jayhawks. The advice ranged from “Don’t steal stop signs”, to “Don’t drive drunk” and everything in between.

A number of the tweets can be found below:

If you’re “pre-law” don’t try to intervene in your friend’s peeing in public ticket conversation by claiming to be a lawyer. Your law school dean will likely frown on you calling yourself a lawyer. https://t.co/gOjzI1k0s4 — Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) August 22, 2019

You may think that stop sign would look great on your living room wall next to your sweet poster collection. It won’t, you’re drunk, it looks terrible, and that’s theft. https://t.co/gOjzI1k0s4 — Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) August 22, 2019

Don’t give all your financial and personal info to a Chinese website to get a fake ID “that scans”. Also don’t hand your fake ID from China to a popo and try to pass it off as real. Just because “it scans” doesn’t mean it’s “on file with the state” https://t.co/gOjzI1k0s4 — Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) August 22, 2019

Don’t sell weed out of your apartment. It sounds like an easy way to make money until you get robbed by your customer’s friend’s coworker’s cousin twice removed. https://t.co/gOjzI1k0s4 — Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) August 22, 2019

Yes, we know your dad is a lawyer. No, we literally don’t care. https://t.co/gOjzI1k0s4 — Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) August 22, 2019

One way street signs are not merely a suggestion, and are conspicuously placed for a reason https://t.co/gOjzI1k0s4 — Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) August 22, 2019

Protecting your family name outside a bar at 1:45 a.m. feels really important at the time, but is actually much less important when you wake up hungover the next morning with a battery citation. https://t.co/gOjzI1k0s4 — Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) August 22, 2019

KU students begin moving in on Thursday and resume classes the following Monday.