Lawrence police expected to have body cameras by summer

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) - Lawrence police officials say all officers in the department should be wearing body cameras sometime this summer.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports 10 officers, with support from four staff members, have been testing the cameras since November.

Police Capt. Trent McKinley said the department will evaluate the test results early next month and then select a camera vendor.

The cameras are budgeted to cost $462,000. Half of the cost will be funded by a federal grant, and the city of Lawrence will match those funds.

The city has also hired a technician to help with the body camera program.

McKinley said the department is still working on policies governing the use of the cameras.

McKinley said the cameras should be deployed this summer after staff is trained.



