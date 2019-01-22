Kansas

Lawrence police officer pierced by baton during struggle

Posted: Jan 22, 2019 10:49 AM CST

Updated: Jan 22, 2019 10:51 AM CST

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) - Lawrence police say an officer was impaled on his baton while struggling with a suspect.

Police Sgt. Amy Rhoads says the officer is hospitalized after the confrontation but didn't appear to have life-threatening injuries.

Rhoads says officers responded to a car crash early Tuesday. She says the car's driver, a 22-year-old Topeka man, fled on foot when officers tried to arrest him.

One officer caught him and used his expandable baton during a struggle. The officer fell to the ground and landed on his baton, which penetrated his body.

Another officer arrested the driver after a short foot chase. He was booked into jail on suspicion of driving under the influence, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer and interference with the duties of a law enforcement officer.
 

