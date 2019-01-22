Lawrence police officer pierced by baton during struggle
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) - Lawrence police say an officer was impaled on his baton while struggling with a suspect.
Police Sgt. Amy Rhoads says the officer is hospitalized after the confrontation but didn't appear to have life-threatening injuries.
Rhoads says officers responded to a car crash early Tuesday. She says the car's driver, a 22-year-old Topeka man, fled on foot when officers tried to arrest him.
One officer caught him and used his expandable baton during a struggle. The officer fell to the ground and landed on his baton, which penetrated his body.
Another officer arrested the driver after a short foot chase. He was booked into jail on suspicion of driving under the influence, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer and interference with the duties of a law enforcement officer.
National / World
