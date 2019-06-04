Lawsuit filed by Topeka man who fell through bridge gap

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – A man is suing the city of Topeka after he was seriously injured when he fell through a gap in a highway bridge in the same place where four people have plunged through since 2001, including a 14-year-old boy who died.

The lawsuit filed Monday seeks nearly $2.78 million for Trong Do Turner, who was injured in July 2017 when he fell through a gap between the northbound and southbound lanes of the Kansas Avenue Bridge where he mistakenly believed there was a sidewalk.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports signs at both ends of the bridge warn about no foot traffic access but the lawsuit says Turner entered the bridge from a sidewalk where no warning was posted.

City spokeswoman Molly Hadfield says the city doesn’t comment on pending litigation.

