Kansas

Lawsuit: Topeka police officer beat man, broke his jaw

Posted: Sep 20, 2018 08:43 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 20, 2018 08:50 AM CDT

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - A black man alleges in a lawsuit that his face was bloodied and his jaw broken in a police beating in Topeka.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that 35-year-old Timothy Harris sued Wednesday in federal court. The suit says Harris' constitutional rights were violated in January after an officer approached him as he was sitting in his car. Harris says he was cooperative but that the officer detained him without explanation. The suit alleges that the officer took Harris to the ground, punched him and used pepper spray.

Harris was convicted of parallel parking too far away from the curb and interference with a law enforcement officer. A battery against a law enforcement officer charge was dismissed.

A city spokeswoman says the city doesn't comment on potential litigation.
    
 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local News

National / World

Trending Stories

Top Stories

Video Center