Leader of new group, another Democrat to leave Kansas House

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Two Kansas City-area Democrats plan to resign later this year from the Kansas House, one of them announcing his decision less than a week after helping launch a liberal nonprofit group.

State Rep. Brett Parker, of Overland Park, said he will spend more time with his family, explore “new career opportunities” and look for new ways to help Democrats. He helped last week to start Prairie Roots as a group aiming to energize low-turnout voters and promote liberal candidates.

Parker sent an email to his colleagues days after freshman Rep. Stephanie Day posted on Facebook that she plans to move into a new home outside her Overland Park district.