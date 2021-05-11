Leader of new group, another Democrat to leave Kansas House

Kansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:
topeka capitol_1520196082064.png.jpg

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Two Kansas City-area Democrats plan to resign later this year from the Kansas House, one of them announcing his decision less than a week after helping launch a liberal nonprofit group.

State Rep. Brett Parker, of Overland Park, said he will spend more time with his family, explore “new career opportunities” and look for new ways to help Democrats. He helped last week to start Prairie Roots as a group aiming to energize low-turnout voters and promote liberal candidates.

Parker sent an email to his colleagues days after freshman Rep. Stephanie Day posted on Facebook that she plans to move into a new home outside her Overland Park district.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories