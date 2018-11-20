Leavenworth County commissioner resigns after 'master race' remark

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Commissioner Louis Klemp (Photo Courtesy KSHB)

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. - A Leavenworth County Commissioner under fire for comments some perceived as racist has resigned his position according to KSHB-TV.

During a commissioners meeting Tuesday morning, the commission announced that Louis Klemp had resigned his post.

Klemp had been under fire and faced calls to resign from several people, including Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer, for comments he made at a county commission meeting last Tuesday.

Klemp cited the master race - the Nazi ideology of Aryan supremacy - at a board meeting while responding to a presentation by a black official, Triveece Penelton, on road development options in Tonganoxie, just west of Kansas City.

"I don't want you to think I am picking on you because we are part of the master race. You have a gap in your teeth. We are part of the master race, don't you forget that," Klemp said.

Klemp made no public remarks after making the comments.