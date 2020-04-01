Lee Richardson Zoo temporarily closing during pandemic

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Lee Richardson Zoo officials announced Wednesday that they are temporarily closing to the public starting April 1 until further notice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Zoo officials said their staff will continue to provide quality care for the zoo residents during this time. They asked visitors to stay connected via their website and Facebook page.
