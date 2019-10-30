1  of  2
Legislative committee OKs steps toward medical marijuana

by: ASSOCIATED PRESS

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – A Kansas legislative special committee has approved two early steps toward advancing a medical marijuana bill.

The committee on Federal and State Affairs on Wednesday recommended that Kansas lawmakers consider allowing residents from other states where medical marijuana is legal to use the product in Kansas if they have permission from their home states.

The committee also suggested Kansas study Ohio’s approach to medical marijuana use. Ohio limits patients to 90-day supplies and prohibits smoking medical marijuana. Edibles, patches and oils are allowed.

Supporters said the use and acceptance of medical marijuana is growing across the country, and in states adjoining Kansas.

The Kansas City Star reports the committees vote is non-binding. And any legislation supporting medical marijuana will face continued opposition from law enforcement and some medical organizations.

