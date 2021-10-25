Lenexa man, Pitt State student killed in weekend crash remembered as budding leader

LENEXA, Kan. — A Lenexa man was killed and two other Pitt State University students were seriously hurt early Sunday morning following a two-vehicle crash.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said the driver of a truck crossed over the center line and crashed into their SUV at 2:05 a.m. on US-75, 3 miles south of Burlington, Kansas, just over an hour south of Topeka.

A special youth mass was held in honor of Griffin “Gibby” Lamb at Holy Trinity Catholic Church Sunday evening. The church said it will have staff on hand all week to help youth mourn the loss.

“Eighteen-year-olds are not supposed to die and we are frustrated and confused and mourning the loss of someone we really loved,” Youth Minister Mac Neal said.

Lamb graduated this spring from Shawnee Mission Northwest and was a freshman at Pitt State. He attended the church’s grade school and had been part of the Teen Life youth group for the past five years, described as a goofball who became a leader.

“He could brighten up the worst day you were having or if you were needing him to be there for someone or talk serious he could be there for that too,” Kurtis Kaminski, a core team member at Holy Trinity, said.

“I was excited to see what he was going to be doing, he was just one of those kids you knew was just going to be a great man,” Neal said.

After learning he’d been killed by a driver crossing the centerline, Holy Trinity announced it would dedicate it’s 5 p.m. youth mass to “Gibby.”

“I walk in here and I see kids that graduated two years ago that were a couple hours away when they heard the news and they wanted to jump in their car and be here,” Kaminski said.

They placed candles around a cross Lamb signed giving his life to Christ and prayed for everyone involved in the crash. But among all the tears, lots of laughs too about the teen who loved to make others smile.

“We are better people for having known Gibby we are better people for loving him. Instead of asking why did it happen we are all so blessed to have had the time he did.”

Thomas Greig, 20, of Prairie Village was transferred to the University of Kansas Hospital for treatment.

The SUV driver, Brandon Darbyshire, 19, of Eureka, and pickup driver Gary Miser, 52, of Emporia, also suffered serious injuries.



